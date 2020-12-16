German offshore wind energy project to be deployed in Vietnam

The German group PNE plans to invest 4.8 billion dollars in an offshore wind energy project in the waters of the Phu Cat and Phu Dinh districts, in the Central Vietnamese province of Binh Dinh.

The information was released during a working meeting on the subject, held the day before between representatives of PNE and authorities of the Vietnamese town.

Provincial People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Phi Long stressed the importance of the wind farm and pledged to support PNE’s activities in line with Binh Dinh’s policies on clean and wind energy development.

According to forecasts, the group of the European country will investigate the technical steps in 2021 to be able to start the wind power project in 2024, in which it is expected to build 154 to 166 wind turbines with a total capacity of two thousand megawatts.

The Vietnamese province now has three German projects with a registered capital of more than $ 15 million, most notably the drug production company with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and World Health Organization standards.