EIT InnoEnergy invests in Nabrawind

EIT InnoEnergy, the engine of innovation and entrepreneurship in sustainable energy in Europe, has become Nabrawind’s new shareholder, joining the investors that constitute the company: Evoluwind (promoters), Barinaga and Alberdi, Sodena and Basarro. The European company is thus exercising the right acquired in the capital increase that Nabrawind carried out last July 2019.

The entry of EIT InnoEnergy into the capital of the Spanish-based company means a double milestone. Firstly, this action was conditioned on the completion of the Nabralift tower project, which was successfully achieved with the installation of a 160 meter hub height prototype in Eslava (Spain) and the subsequent Nabralift’s market entry through the installation of a 144 meter hub height Nabralift tower in Morocco.

Secondly, the entry of the new shareholder will strengthen Nabrawind’s business development position thanks to the experience and resources that EIT InnoEnergy offers with its large team of professionals operating globally and its “know-how” accompanying young companies in the renewable energy sector.

From EIT InnoEnergy, and as a new member of Nabrawind’s board, Javier Sanz, responsible for Renewables stated: ” Nabrawind is a huge asset for us and we are extremely proud now of being part of it. We are sure that this company will become a reference in the sector through its technological solutions that address both the cost of energy and the impact on the carbon footprint”.

For his side, Eneko Sanz, general manager of Nabrawind, highlighted the “importance that EIT InnoEnergy, a company that stands out for the high level of excellence that demands from the projects, gives us its support. In this way, he remarked that they are “sure that Nabrawind will grow as a company thanks to this agreement, diversifying and strengthening a shareholding base which we feel fully aligned with”. Likewise, Sanz pointed out that “this agreement will also be an important boost not only for Nabralift, but also for Nabrajoint, our modular blade technology”.

EIT InnoEnergy is the engine of innovation and entrepreneurship in sustainable energy in Europe. It has developed three lines of business: educational programs, collaborative innovation projects and help for startups.

Founded in 2010, it offers support and investment in innovation at every stage of the journey for young companies. Having the support of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), it also has 22 shareholders and works with more than 400 associates and project partners across Europe in the fields of education, innovation and business. Its activities are managed through its territorial offices located in Benelux, Eastern Europe, France, Germany, Iberia and Scandinavia. It has an extensive network of partners representing leading industries, research centers and universities throughout Europe.

In Iberia, EIT InnoEnergy has invested during its first 9 years of life more than 70 million euros in developing an innovation ecosystem and accelerating innovative companies and projects related to the energy transition. It is currently one of the most important ecosystems in the sector and has more than 50 startups and corporate partners such as Naturgy, ESADE, IREC, UPC, Técnico Lisboa, Iberdrola, Galp Energia, EDP, Tecnalia, ENEL, Acciona, Enagas, Repsol and Red Eléctrica de España. It also offers specialized training in the field of energy, being one of the most important actors at the educational level in this sector.

Nabrawind Technologies S.L. is a Spanish Company for the design and development of advanced wind technologies. It was founded in 2015 based on two international patents applied by the promotors of the mother company Evoluwind SL.

Both products are Nabrajoint and Nabralift. The first one consists of a modular blade joint compatible with any blade and which assembly can be done at the foot of the wind turbine in a short period of time. The second one is a self-erecting tower that can reach a height of 200 meters without the need for large cranes.

Nabrawind has already signed the first contracts for both Nabrajoint and Nabralift. The first towers will be installed on the African continent, specifically in Namibia and Morocco. This last project includes the installation of the highest wind tower in Africa, with a hub height of 144 meters.