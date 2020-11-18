Wind energy in Brazil grew 1,115 MW already in 2020 spread across 34 projects

The expansion of the electricity sector up to mid-November totaled 3,934.81 MW released by the National Electric Energy Agency. According to data from the agency, in November five new wind farms were registered, which together add up to 155.4 MW of installed capacity with wind turbines, divided into two wind power farms, one wind farm in Bahia and the other in Piauí.

Despite this growth, the thermal source is by far the fastest growing in the electric sector this year, basically due to the entry of UTE Porto de Sergipe in March, which placed 1,500 MW in the SIN. In the year, there are 2,034 MW from the source that started operating in Brazil.

The wind farm is the second with 1,115 MW distributed in 34 projects, followed by the photovoltaic solar with 628 MW in 16 plants, 15 SHPs that added 156.16 MW and a CGH with 1 MW. There were no new UHEs launched this year in Brazil.

With the result, Aneel points out that there is a further 379 MW to go into operation in the last 45 days of the year. Almost in total, or 338.85 MW of wind energy, plus 28.20 MW of solar energy and another 11.89 MW of thermoelectric plants. Thus, the year should end with 4,313 MW of new plants. In the last 10 years, it is the third lowest volume in new plants, behind 2012 with 3,982 MW and in 2011 when the country had 4,199 MW installed.

However, in the next two years the forecast is that the volumes to start operating will accelerate again. In 2021, 7,139 MW and 13,564 MW are projected in the following year, which, if confirmed, will be the highest level of new generation capacity since the beginning of the historical series measured by Aneel, which started in 1997.