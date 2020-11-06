Wind power in Poland, Vestas wind turbines for 27 MW wind farm

Vestas’ long-term customer Polenergia Farma Wiatrowa Debice/Kostomloty Sp.z.o.o. was able to secure a 27 MW wind farm from Poland’s technology-neutral energy auction in December 2019 with a customised wind energy solution developed by Vestas.

The site-specific solution comprises nine V136-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.0 MW Power Optimised Mode on 122m towers as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, leveraging the flexibility of the 4 MW platform to maximise the project’s power production while catering for local requirements.

The wind power project, which is the fifth project together with Polenergia, will be located in south-west Poland in the Dolno?l?skie voivodship.

This order adds to the more than 1.5 GW of contracts signed by Vestas in Poland’s auction system, which showcases the company’s ability to support customers in submitting winning auction bids.

“A couple of months after the announcement of the new strategy of Polenergia, we have accomplished another milestone related to its’ implementation. In spite of the adverse macro-economic conditions we have been working on our projects in an uninterrupted mode”, claims Micha? Michalski, Ph.D., President of the Management Board of Polenergia. “Kostom?oty Wind Farm construction is a next significant step in the green transformation of the Polish energy market. The estimated annual production of the Kostom?oty Wind Farm will amount to 87 GWh, which corresponds to the electricity demand of 44 000 households”.

“I would like to thank Polenergia for partnering with us once again in Poland. We are certain that the competitiveness of our 4 MW platform together with our long-term service offering provides a highly competitive levelised cost of energy, optimising our customer’s business case”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines. In addition, the project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries and commissioning are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.