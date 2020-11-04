DNV GL issues update of world’s most holistic certification approach to mitigate wind farm risks

DNV GL, the world’s largest resource of independent energy experts and certification body, has updated its global project certification approach for wind farms, the DNVGL-SE-0190 Project certification of wind power plants. The new scheme, which is much more comprehensive than before, is designed to use the different certification phases to mitigate risks for safe and reliable development, construction and operations throughout the full project lifecycle of wind power plants.

Working closely with the industry the following main topics have been addressed by the update:

Improved guidance for developers, owners, operators and contractors during the whole lifecycle of the wind power plant

Concept certification phase covers now qualification of innovative design and implementation of risk-based approach

Newly added Basic Design certification phase enables preliminary design approvals

Site-specific design assessment of wind turbines has been amended providing more options and extended lifetime

Offshore substation sections aligned with the revised DNV GL standard DNVGL-ST-0145:2020-10

Certification of modifications, repair and condition-based evaluation of operating farms newly added

Electrical energy storage systems certification newly added

Wind farm control certification newly added

Guidance for CVA services for US federal waters newly added

HSE section updated to cover training systems

Remote inspection added.

Kim Mørk, Executive Vice President of Renewables Certification at DNV GL comments: “The DNV GL Energy Transition report predicts that offshore wind’s contribution to the global energy mix will continue to grow, reaching about 28% of the total wind production by mid-century. This rapidly developing offshore wind market will benefit from a state-of-the-art technical approach and an associated project certification scheme, which can become an integral part of any project development.”

“Our project learnings and stakeholders’ requests inspired us for this update providing a more practical risk mitigation approach at effective stage utilising relevant certification activities and our independent expertise, adds Fabio Pollicino, Director for Project Certification at DNV GL”

The updated certification scheme allows to apply a more practical approach due to flexible split into phases and assets related certifications, and to add optional service elements based on individual needs and preferences. All in one document, providing stakeholders the opportunity to add optional service elements based on individual needs and changes during project execution.

Since issuing its first wind certification standard in 1986, DNV GL continuously worked together with the industry to develop up to date certification schemes and standards tailored to the demands of the advancing renewables market.

The document is available for download free of charge: DNVGL-SE-0190 Project certification of wind power plants.