Siemens Gamesa powered by 100% renewable electricity worldwide

Companies in the industrial sectors account for more than 12Gt of the CO2 emissions worldwide. To reduce emissions, governments and companies have intensified their efforts to transition to a carbon neutral economy by increasing green energy sources, mainly renewables.



Siemens Gamesa is leading the way to that cleaner future and is now powered worldwide by electricity from 100% renewable sources. With an annual electricity consumption of more than 180,000 MWh, with this achievement the company avoids emitting more than 80,000t CO2 annually – doubling the savings achieved the previous year.



The electricity supply in locations with strong manufacturing footprints, such as Spain, Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom, led the way and had gone green in recent years. The remaining locations have followed. The renewable electricity ratio has steadily increased from 62% in fiscal year 2019 to 100% in the recently closed fiscal year 2020.



“As a renewable energy company, we contribute to curbing global warming, but we don’t stop there. Reducing CO2 emissions is a collective task, and we are strongly committed to keeping our carbon footprint as low as possible. That is why this new milestone is particularly relevant and points the way to a greener future.” says Gregorio Acero, Head of Corporate Quality Management & Health, Safety and Environment. “I am proud to confirm that we have reached this target five years ahead of our original schedule.”



Siemens Gamesa’s electricity consumption is covered by Energy Attribute Certificate (EACs), which ensure that the origin of the electricity is from renewable sources. In addition, Siemens Gamesa owns wind and solar assets that produced more than 390,000MWh of electricity offsite in fiscal year 2020. This is more than twice of the company’s own consumption, making Siemens Gamesa a net-producer of renewable electricity. The assets are located in Spain, Denmark, India and USA.



An important step on the way to net-zero emission by 2050



Siemens Gamesa established an ambitious roadmap to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, with climate targets verified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), becoming the first renewable energy manufacturer to do so. The first milestone in this journey was reached in late 2019, when Siemens Gamesa achieved carbon neutrality, allowing the company to take an active part in the quest for a cleaner future. The next steps are focusing on increasing energy efficiency and decreasing the emissions from Siemens Gamesa’s fleet.