CGN to invest R $ 444 million for wind energy in Piauí, Brazil

Project of wind energy with wind turbines involves adding 82.8 MW of installed capacity in the Lagoa do Barro wind farm,



CGN Brasil Energia signed last week the main contracts for the expansion of the Lagoa do Barro wind farm (PI – 195 MW), as a result of the A-6/2019 Energy Sub-folder. The project implies an increase of 82.8 MW of installed wind capacity, through an investment of R $ 444 million.



In operation since the end of 2018, the asset currently has 65 wind turbines distributed in wind farms over an area of ??2,854 hectares. The company informed the start of the expansion to start this year, with the commercial operation scheduled for 2021, providing an estimated annual electricity generation capacity of 366,000 MWh.



Headquartered in Curitiba, CGN is a multinational in the generation segment, a subsidiary of CGN Energy International Holding, as a result of its entry into the Brazilian market in the past, through the acquisition of Atlantic Energy and wind and solar projects by Enel.