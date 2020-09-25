GE Renewable Energy supplies 576 MW of wind power to Invenergy

Agreement includes GE’s 2.X-127 and 2.X-116 wind turbines. 187-turbine order will power the equivalent of more than 160,000 average American homes.

GE Renewable Energy today announced a trio of orders for its 2.X onshore wind turbines with Invenergy. The 576 MW, 187-turbine order will power the equivalent of 160,000 American homes across three U.S. states.

The agreement includes:

54 2.X-127 turbines for the 110 MW Crescent Wind Energy Center in Michigan

30 2.X-127 and 6 2.X-116 turbines for the 166 MW Contrail Wind Energy Center in Iowa

97 2.X-127 for the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Energy Center in South Dakota

GE’s best-selling 2 MW product platform has a total installed capacity of more than 15 GW and operates at an industry-leading average of 98+ percent availability.

Vikas Anand, GE Renewable Energy CEO for Onshore Wind Americas, said: “GE Renewable Energy is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Invenergy with these three wind farms. Our 2.X platform leverages proven, reliable technology and is ideally suited for this part of the country at a time when the world needs access to clean, affordable energy.”

All three projects are scheduled to be operational by the first quarter of 2021 or earlier.

GE Renewable Energy was recognized by AWEA as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the U.S. in 2019, supplying 45% of the total onshore wind installed nationwide. With one of the most diverse renewable energy portfolios in the industry, GE Renewable Energy offers customers a wide range of products and services – from onshore and offshore wind equipment to grid solutions and digital services offerings – to help them drive down the cost of electricity and bring green electrons to the grid.