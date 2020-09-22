Wind energy in Mauritania, Boulenouar wind farm

Elecnor closes the door on the Boulenouar wind energy project. This withdrawal benefits the German company Siemens, with which it formed a consortium with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a specialist in wind energy based in Zamudio, Spain.

The Spanish energy company Elecnor withdrew after contributing to the constitution of the consortium responsible for the development of this wind energy project. Its shares in the project were bought by the German company Siemens, which remains in a consortium with its partner Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a company based in Zamudio, Spain.

At the moment, the Elecnor company has not explained the reasons for its departure. However, its withdrawal has piqued the curiosity of observers as the Boulenouar wind power project is expected to build the country’s largest wind power production facility. Is there any link to the award of solar power contracts by the Mauritania Electricity Company (Somelec) against which there are suspicions of corruption, as reported by our colleagues at Financial Afrik? Does the company want to concentrate its wind energy production activities in Latin America, as stated in a recent press release?

Nothing is less secure. In any case, the benefits of the project are still eagerly awaited in the country. It should make it possible to inject 100 MW with wind turbines into the national electricity grid of Mauritania, with an investment of 140 million euros. The promoters of the project have already received an investment promise of 120 million euros from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), a financial entity that is part of the Arab League.

Jean Marie Takouleu

afrik21.africa