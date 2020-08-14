Opdenergy closes financing with SMBC for 87 million for photovoltaic and wind energy in Chile

Opdenergy has closed a financing of 103 million dollars (about 87 million euros) with Sumitomo Misui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for two renewable projects in Chile, the group reported.



Specifically, the funds obtained will be used for the construction of the La Estrella wind farm, located in the Libertador General Bernardo O’Higgins Region and which will have an installed capacity of 50 megawatts (MW), and the Sol de los Andes, in the Atacama Region and 104.3 MW of power.



The La Estrella wind power project is being built by OHL Industrial and will have 11 ‘SG 5.0-145’ wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa. It is scheduled to go into operation later this year.



Thus, Opdenergy began the construction of the La Estrella wind farm with its own resources and its development will be completed through this financing.



In the case of the Sol de los Andes solar photovoltaic project, Opdenergy also acts as an ‘EPC’ Contractor, taking care of all design, supply and construction services.



The international law firms Milbank (USA), Barros & Errázuriz (Chile), Cuatrecasas (Spain) and Carey & Cía. (Chile), participated as legal advisers to the operation.