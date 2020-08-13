AmericanWindWeek 2020: Wind powers community investment

We’re on to day four of #AmericanWindWeek 2020, and you can find all the exciting news from the first half of the week by visiting AmericanWindWeek.org, following #AmericanWindWeek and #WindBuildsTheFuture on social media, and checking out AWEA’s social press kit.

Today is all about community investment and giving back. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our country and the world with unforeseen challenges in what was an already difficult time for many. Wind energy is providing support to communities when they need it most. From investing in rural America in unprecedented ways to addressing food insecurity due to the virus, wind companies are giving farmers a drought proof cash crop and bringing financial stability to our nation.

AWEA’s recently released case studies illustrate the many ways that wind can #BuildtheFuture in rural communities. In Ford County, Illinois, tax credits from wind projects gave the school district over $2 million in revenue in their first year alone. This extra revenue allowed them to hire more teachers, improve buildings and upgrade technology, all of which are crucial while distance learning. In Benton County, Indiana nearby wind farms provided over $1 million of the $6.2 million required to run fiber optic line through communities. Thanks to wind, residents will now have high speed, low-cost internet. The county also used the additional funding to upgrade their emergency vehicles and provide training to EMT’s to become paramedics.

AWEA member companies are also working hard to serve their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Companies have shown support by making seven figure contributions to recovery efforts, and aiding efforts at the local level to ensure adequate housing, access to PPE, and small business security.

Nora Zacharski