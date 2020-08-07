Hoya de Lucas wind farm is approved

The Council of the Government of the Canary Islands, at the proposal of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, Fight against Climate Change and Territorial Planning of the Government of the Canary Islands, today agreed to execute the decree called ‘Hoya de Lucas Wind Farm Modified Project’ promoted by Disa Tenerife Eólica , in the municipality of Arico, in Tenerife, and orders the modification of the affected planning.

The decree is motivated by justified reasons of exceptional interest that advise the execution of the planned work and because the proposed variations do not significantly modify the project initially evaluated and, in addition, entail environmental improvements, so they are compatible with the Impact Statement Environmental (DIA) issued and do not require a new environmental impact assessment procedure.

The Government of the Canary Islands, in addition, declares the aforementioned modified project of general interest, considering that wind energy presents unquestionable environmental advantages, including, in general, a lower impact due to atmospheric pollution and an improvement in the conditions of compliance with the Paris agreement on global warming.

The wind power generated by the installation of the Hoya de Lucas wind farm would mean an annual reduction of 36,000 Mt CO2 to the atmosphere in the thermal power plants of the Canary Islands. The approximate investment of this wind farm and its evacuation infrastructures amounts to 25,344,000 euros, generating 134 jobs in the construction phase and 38 in the maintenance and exploitation phase.

The technical variation of the project consists of a modification of the machinery model, replacing it with a similar one in terms of dimensions and maximum power, and in a change of layout of part of the accesses to a park and of the medium-voltage underground line to a existing dirt track.

The Government of the Canary Islands, specifically, has also ordered the initiation of the procedure for modifying the Insular Management Plan (PIO) of Tenerife and the Subsidiary Rules for the planning of Arico within six months from the notification of the aforementioned decree, regarding all those determinations that are incompatible with the execution of the project.