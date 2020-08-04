EDP Renewables starts new 200 MW wind farm in US

Harvest Ridge Wind Farm is Generating Clean Energy in Douglas County, Illinois (USA).

EDPR installed capacity is already supplying around 412,000 average homes in the state of Illinois, in addition to making a significant contribution to the local economy and environment.

EDP Renewables (EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, announces that its 200 megawatt (MW) Harvest Ridge Wind Farm has finished construction and is now fully operational and producing clean electricity in Douglas County. Harvest Ridge and EDPR’s other six operational Illinois wind farms cumulatively produce enough clean energy to power approximately 412,000 average Illinois homes each year.

Harvest Ridge Wind Farm will provide numerous benefits to Douglas County and its local communities. In addition to boosting the local economy, Harvest Ridge will positively contribute to the environment by saving more than 355 million gallons of water each year and displacing carbon emissions from fossil fuel power plants, which are a major contributor to climate change. Over the next several months and while the wind farm produces clean energy, the construction efforts will continue and will be focused on road repairs and other land restoration work. Building the wind farm required dozens of subcontractors including many local businesses.

Through long-term power purchase agreements (PPA), Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA), Walmart, and a private offtaker purchase 100 MW, 50 MW, and 50 MW, respectively, of the wind farm’s capacity.

EDP Renewables is the largest owner and operator of wind farms in Illinois (USA) with 1,201 MW of operating capacity. In addition to Harvest Ridge, EDPR’s footprint includes the 205 MW Bright Stalk Wind Farm in McLean County, the 100 MW Rail Splitter Wind Farm in Tazewell and Logan Counties, the 300 MW Top Crop Wind Farm in LaSalle and Grundy Counties, and the 398 MW Twin Groves Wind Farm in McLean County.

With 53 wind farms, eight solar parks, and seven regional offices across North America, the company has developed more than 7,500 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 7,200 MW of renewable energy projects.