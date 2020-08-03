ENAP Wind Farm drives in Magallanes

A multidisciplinary team consisting of ENAP, Vestas, Elecnor, Edelmag and Pecket Energy participates in these works.

Marking a key milestone in the development of the Vientos Patagónicos Wind Farm project, which ENAP is promoting together with Pecket Energy in Cabo Negro, on July 23 and 24, the first tests of the commissioning of the park were carried out.

In this way, for the first time, the movement of the first wind turbine could be seen, which managed to inject energy into the system. Given the wind conditions, this time it was possible to test 20% of its capacity, hoping that in the next few days this could increase, depending on the weather conditions.

The wind farm is expected to begin operation in late August, as scheduled. A multidisciplinary team consisting of staff from Vestas, the company Elecnor, Edelmag, Pecket Energy and ENAP Magallanes participate in these works.

Once the park starts operating, 10.35 MW will be injected into Punta Arenas electric power, benefiting some 15,000 homes. The total investment exceeds US $ 22 million, of which US $ 5 million was contributed by the Regional Government of Magallanes.

Its entry into operation will increase the participation of Sustainable Energies from a current 2% to 18% in Magallanes. Likewise, the park will have a concrete impact on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and particulate matter, which will improve the well-being and quality of life of the inhabitants of this area, especially the city of Punta Arenas and its areas. next.