Wind power strengthens its leadership in the Canary Islands with a new generation record

Wind energy is one of the bastions of the energy transition in the Canary Islands and continues to demonstrate this with new records. According to data from Red Eléctrica de España, yesterday a new record high for wind power production was registered in Gran Canaria, reaching 157.45 MW.

It is good news that it joins two more milestones in July and June, respectively. On July 3, the island reached a new maximum of instant coverage with renewable energy (wind) at 02:34, with 52.2% of the electrical energy consumed at that time. A few days before, on June 28, a new daily coverage point with renewable energy was produced, which meant that at that time 43.2% of the electrical energy consumed in Gran Canaria was of renewable origin.

In this way, the power of the wind continues to drive the energy transition in the archipelago. This technology has 443 MW of installed power, which means that 7.2 MW of every 10 MW of renewables are wind. On the whole of the generating park on the islands, wind represents 14.3% of the total.

The installed generation capacity of wind technology together with photovoltaic has allowed that in the first six months of the year, generation from renewable sources in the Canary Islands has accounted for 16.1% of the mix (12.3% wind). This figure exceeds that recorded in the same period of 2019, when renewables produced 13.8% of energy (10.2% wind).