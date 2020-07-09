Juan Diego Díaz Vega, new president of the Spanish Wind Energy Association

The Board of Directors of the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), meeting yesterday 07/08, has appointed the previously vice-president of AEE on behalf of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Juan Diego Díaz Vega.

The new president replaces José López-Tafall Bascuñana, after a brief presidency motivated by his appointment as ANFAC CEO.

The period that begins is key because it will lay the foundations for the fulfillment of the objectives indicated in the PNIEC for wind energy in Spain, as well as to advance on the European path of decarbonisation.

The new president of Spanish Wind Energy Association is director of Marketing Onshore of Siemens Gamesa. Engineer from ICAI and MBA from IDE, he has been linked to the renewable energy sector for 27 years. In September 2001 he joined this company, where he has held different management positions in the areas of Business Development, Construction, Promotion, Solar, Off-shore and Marketing, having recently assumed the functions of Regulation and Hybrid Systems. Díaz Vega has been a member of the board of WindEurope, the European wind power association, and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Juan Diego Díaz Vega, after his appointment, stated that “wind energy is a fundamental part of the Spanish energy panel with multiple benefits, which make it essential to bet on its activity as one of the instruments to reactivate the Spanish economy. The strength of the Spanish wind power sector gives us optimism and the certainty that it will be one of the sectors that will stand out in the coming years for its contribution to the economic recovery in Spain ”.

Regarding the upcoming challenges of the wind sector, Juan Diego Díaz Vega highlights “the coming years are transcendental and strategic for the future of the European economy and progress towards the 2030 goals of decarbonization. The objectives set in the PNIEC indicate an annual increase in power of 2,200 MW of wind power until 2030, which will be possible thanks to a highly competitive sector with the entire value chain located in Spain. At AEE we will work intensively with all stakeholders to assert the importance of wind power as a commitment to sustainable development, to quality employment, to the generation of wealth in the territory, to a complete and competitive value chain, to financial resilience and strength, for technological leadership and for a first-class international positioning ”.

The AEE team and associates welcome the new president and join in the work of adding value, experience and knowledge so that the upcoming challenges become a reality due to a recovery in the Spanish economy and a commitment to wind energy.