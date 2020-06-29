Wind energy in Germany, Vestas wins a 28 MW auction with EnVentus wind turbines

Vestas has received a 28 MW repowering order from ecoJoule construct GmbH for the wind project Brest, located in Lower-Saxony in northern Germany, won in the tender for the Federal Network Agency. Five V150-5.6 MW turbines from the EnVentus platform, with concrete hybrid towers with a hub height of 166m, will replace the currently installed turbines to maximise the annual energy production.

Vestas recently expanded its industry leading tower portfolio of different tower technologies and heights by concrete hybrid towers. Towers with hub heights of 166 and 169 meters are certified for the V162-5.6 MW and the V150-5.6 MW turbine variants of the EnVentus platform for Germany and Austria. The new tower offering highlights the benefits of the modular EnVentus platform that enables increased flexibility and optimisation towards local conditions. In addition, the hybrid tower solution will reduce the turbines’ CO2 footprint by more than 20 percent compared to steel tower solutions.

“We are pleased to be building the Brest repowering project with the Vestas EnVentus V150-5.6 MW wind turbine. With this platform, we decided on a product suitable for our project and were successfully awarded in the tender of the Federal Network Agency for a highly competitive grid expansion area. We are building on our first ambitious project with Vestas, with whom we built the world’s first wind turbine with a total height of 150m at wind park Oyten in 2000”, states Dr. Alexander Jäger-Bloh, Managing Director.

“We are excited to partner with our long-term customer ecoJoule construct GmbH on the first wind energy project, combining the highly efficient V150-5.6 MW turbine variant of our EnVentus platform and the concrete hybrid tower, taking advantage of the favourable wind conditions at 166m hub height”, says Alex Robertson, Vice President Sales DACH, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “The state-of-the-art wind energy solution provides a competitive levelised cost of energy to maximise the return of investment for our customer”.

The repowering doubles the project’s capacity so that it will generate enough electricity to power the entire Brest municipality and in addition about a quarter of the local households in the Stade district.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2021.

