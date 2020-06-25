Wind energy in Vietnam, Vestas’ wind turbines for 48 MW wind farm

Vestas has secured a 48 MW order with Vietnamese developer, Phong Lieu Wind Power JSC for a wind project located in the Quang Tri Province of Vietnam. This win marks Vestas’ eighth wind project in the province, bringing its footprint in this area to over 300 MW and to a total of almost 700 MW in the country.

Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 12 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode. Similar to previous projects in the province, the Phong Lieu wind farm will leverage on Vestas’ industry-leading siting, project management and transportation capabilities to develop and deliver site-specific solutions in the remote and complex mountainous terrain of the area.

The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the site. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

“Vietnam is the most active country in the South East Asia region for wind energy, and the Vestas team there has done an outstanding job of capturing the majority of this market”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We are very glad to continue this journey through our partnership with Phong Lieu Wind Power JSC to develop this project and continue to make the most out of the excellent wind resources in the Quang Tri province”.

The construction of the wind power project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, ahead of the current wind feed-in tariff deadline in Vietnam.