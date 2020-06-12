ACCIONA has been awarded the public contract to supply energy to Madrid Calle 30. The one-year contract will begin in June 2020. ACCIONA will supply certified 100% renewable electricity to the facilities of Madrid Calle 30, the firm that manages Madrid’s main ring road, as well as its surrounding infrastructure and areas.

The contract encompasses the supply of 36GWh of clean energy into Madrid Calle 30’s energy management system, which is responsible for the correct operation of the group’s lighting, ventilation, traffic control, security and communications systems.

By choosing a 100% renewable electricity supply, Madrid Calle 30 is making progress towards its carbon footprint reduction targets. With this new contract, the company will avoid the emission of more than 5,800 tons of CO2 per year.

With more than 10,200MW of renewable generation assets, ACCIONA is the world’s greenest electricity company, according to the New Energy Top 100 Green Utilities ranking by Energy Intelligence, an independent consultancy firm specializing in energy markets.

ACCIONA supplies 100% renewable energy to more than 500 companies and institutions worldwide, contributing to their strategy decarbonization and climate change mitigation strategies. ACCIONA’s clients include Apple, Bimbo, Merck, Asics, Unilever, Google, Maersk and Robert Bosch. The company is Spain and Portugal’s leading independent electricity retailer.

ACCIONA is a global group that develops and manages sustainable infrastructure solutions, particularly in renewable energy projects. Its range of services covers the entire value chain of design, construction, operation and maintenance. ACCIONA’s aim is to lead the transition to a low-carbon economy and does this by applying technical excellence and innovation to design a better planet. The company earned revenues of €7.19 billion in 2019, has a presence in more than 60 countries and carries out its activities within a commitment to the economic and social development of the communities in which it operates.