Siemens Gamesa leads in servicing Senvion fleet in Asia Pacific with addition of 226-MW, 30-year deal in Australia

Company’s knowhow of Senvion technology ensures performance continuity of Senvion’s most advanced onshore wind turbines powered at 3.7 MW with a 144-meter rotor.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured a landmark 30-year contract to provide full-scope operation and maintenance services for the 226-MW Murra Warra wind farm, consisting of 61 Senvion turbines in Victoria, Australia. The project features Senvion’s most advanced onshore turbines powered at 3.7 MW with a 144-meter rotor, generating enough electricity to meet the demands of 420,000 Victorian households.

As the first OEM to operate the wind farm, Siemens Gamesa has assumed responsibilities for servicing both the wind turbines and the electrical balance of the plant for a term of 30 years, which will ensure turbine performance and maximize the operational lifetime of the assets.

The agreement marks the second order Siemens Gamesa has secured to service Senvion turbines in Australia, following the first to provide 20-year, full-scope operation and maintenance services at a 135-MW wind project also in Victoria. At present, Siemens Gamesa is the largest service provider of Senvion turbines in the Asia Pacific region.

Siemens Gamesa acquired Senvion’s Onshore European service assets and Intellectual Property (IP) in early January 2020, which has expanded the company’s multibrand service portfolio to more than 10 GW globally and enabled the company to obtain the knowhow of Senvion turbine technologies.

“Since the beginning of the Senvion integration, our focus has been on customer proximity and service continuity. The acquisition has uniquely positioned us to provide the best operations and maintenance services to the Senvion fleet both inside and outside of Europe,” said Mark Albenze, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Service Business Unit. “Our success in Asia Pacific reflects customers’ trust in our multibrand experience, expertise and a growing dedicated team in Asia Pacific. We are committed to delivering the best business case for our customers.”

“We are delighted to have concluded our first-ever cooperation with Partners Group on this project, making this a landmark project in Asia Pacific for Siemens Gamesa. We are building on the great foundation the company has built so far and the strategic investment we made to secure an extensive stock of Senvion parts locally to expand our service portfolio and exceed customer expectations,” said Joris Mazille, Service CEO of Siemens Gamesa for the APAC region.

With nearly 72 GW under service globally, Siemens Gamesa is a leading service provider in the renewable energy industry. The company has been expanding in the Asia Pacific region since the 1980s and has installed more than 8.4 GW of onshore turbines in the region. On the offshore side, the company completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and in addition reached close to 2 GW of firm orders.