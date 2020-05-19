Vietnam has potential for 160 GW of offshore wind energy

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) and the Vietnamese Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority are working together on input for a roadmap for offshore wind power development in the south-east Asian country that has estimated potential for 160 GW. The report aims to help the Vietnamese government take steps to streamline the development process for wind farm projects.

The efforts were discussed at a webinar organised by DEA and the Vietnamese authorities today, which included participants from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority and representatives from Vietnam’s four coastal provinces.

DEA deputy director general Martin Hansen said: “The organisation of the high-level offshore wind webinar is a testament to the extraordinary government-to-government energy partnership, Vietnam and Denmark has developed since 2013.

“I am delighted to see that cooperation and activities within offshore wind energy are on track despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vietnam has a huge potential for offshore wind power, which could play a key role in the green transition of the country.”

DEA has been engaged by Vietnam to support the country’s 10-year power development plan.

The Input to Roadmap consolidates the quantitative findings of various background analyses that have been carried out.

These include resource mapping and site selection, LCOE estimation and transmission grid analysis, among others, and supplements them with regulatory, consent and permitting, support scheme, supply chain elements to arrive at a set of recommendations aimed at kick-starting the offshore wind power industry in Vietnam.