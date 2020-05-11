Inox Wind signs agreement with Continuum Power to set up 250 MW of wind power project

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind has signed definitive agreements with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Pvt Ltd, part of Continuum Wind Energy group, to set up 250 MW of wind power projects.

Under the contract, Inox Wind will supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW). This will comprise a mix of 2 MW (113 metre rotor diameter wind turbine combined with 92 metre hub height) and 3 MW (145 metre rotor diameter wind turbine combined with 120 metre hub height) wind turbines, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Post receipt of certain advances, Inox Wind has started execution of the first phase of the wind farm comprising 126 MW, which is scheduled to be commissioned by the third quarter of FY 2021 at Dayapar in Gujarat on a turnkey basis.

As part of the turnkey order, Inox Wind will provide Continuum Power with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long-term operations and maintenance services.

Common Infrastructure such as 220 KV Pooling Substation at Dayapar, 220 KV Bay at PGCIL Nirona End, 220 KV Transmission Line for 72 km is already ready and the project will be executed on a plug-and-play basis, it added.