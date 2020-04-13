Wind energy works to bring electricity to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic

AEE launches the # EólicostrabaramosporTI campaign.



Professionals from the Spanish wind energy sector have shared testimonies from their jobs during these days of confinement to explain that their work continues as an essential service so that wind power can reach the homes of all Spaniards.



These videos -from more than 50 professionals- have been compiled by the Spanish Wind Energy Association in the framework of the # EolicTrabaramosporTI campaign spread on social networks. Every day we share a new testimony on our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels.









Through this initiative, AEE wants to give visibility to the many wind professionals who continue their work from the wind farms so that they can continue to operate safely, from the factories of the sector or control centers. The main message is that the wind turbines continue to work 24 hours a day so that the energy reaches our homes and guarantees the stability of the electricity grid.







Likewise, many companies in the Spanish and international wind energy sector are collaborating to overcome the health crisis of COVID-19 with projects to manufacture sanitary materials or by donating material to hospitals and sanitary centers.



The wind sector, as one of the strategic sectors for the country, is absolutely committed to the current situation produced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is maximum so that the more than 20,000 wind turbines installed in the wind farms continue to produce electricity, the factories continue to supply components as essential service and the service companies can carry out their operation and maintenance function. Each and every one of the companies, large and small, is committed so that the impact of COVID-19 is as low as possible on a human, social and economic level.



Together we will succeed in overcoming this health crisis. # EólicostrabaramosporTI # QuedateenCasa