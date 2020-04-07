El Salvador to build wind power plant with wind turbines from China

El Salvador has already advanced 30% in the construction of the Ventus Wind Farm, located in Metapán, and this day new wind turbines have arrived.



El Salvador has already advanced 30% in the construction of the Ventus Wind Farm, located in Metapán, and this day new materials have arrived in the country to advance in its construction.



This day the ship Mv Chipol Changjiang, from Hong Kong, arrived on the country, bringing on board the materials destined for the construction of the park, which was scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.



The authorities confirmed that all the crew of the ship have been subjected to a special protocol in the event of an emergency by COVID-19, and no news is reported in this regard.