Wind energy in Norway, Vestas supplies wind turbines to Macquarie’s Green Investment Group

Vestas has secured an order from Green Investment Group Limited, a specialist developer, sponsor and investor and part of the Macquarie Group for the 79.8 MW wind project in Norway.

Vestas has developed a customised solution for the project with 19 V150-4.2 MW turbines that combines Vestas’ largest rotor in Norway with a 25-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement and the Vestas Anti-Icing System, which efficiently minimises ice formation on blades. Being an optimised fit for the site’s wind and climate conditions, the solution will maximise the projects’s power production.

Green Investment Group Limited has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) which will provide revenue certainty for the project and deliver power to local industry.

Two Nordic companies have also been selected to complete the main civil and overhead lines works, including Risa AS. Risa has been chosen to carry out all groundwork on the project. Construction of the wind farm will support 80-100 jobs.

“We are very pleased with our first collaboration with Green Investment Group Limited in the Nordics, which demonstrates once again Vestas‘ ability to offer wind energy solutions and services that optimise the cost of energy in a demanding climatic environment, while at the same time create maximum value for our valued customer”, states Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “We are excited to engage in a long-term partnership with Green Investment Group Limited for this project in the Nordic markets, demonstrating our strong experience and track record operating in a merchant environment, while driving local job creation and the electrification of the Norwegian industry”.

The firm order includes supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.