Wind energy in Italy, Vestas wins auction to supply wind turbines

Vestas has received a 48 MW order for a wind farm awarded in the first Italian auction held in October 2019. The contract includes the supply and installation of 14 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines, as well as a ten-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

Since installing its first wind turbine in Italy in 1991, Vestas has led the country’s wind power industry with over 4.3 GW capacity installed, being the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy with a 40 percent market share.

Wind turbine delivery will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The wind power project and customer are undisclosed.