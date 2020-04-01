EU Green Recovery is now needed to restart Europe

31 organisations from Europe’s electricity, heating, cooling, building and transport sectors called on the European Institutions today to stick firm to the European Green Deal objectives. And to restart Europe’s economy after the COVID-19 crisis by placing renewable energy and energy efficiency at the core of the EU Recovery Plan.

The EU Heads of State and the European Commission have already stated that Europe should prepare a Plan to get back to normal functioning with sustainable growth, based on the green transition and the digital transformation, as a guiding principle. The renewable energy and energy efficiency technology industries are best placed to fulfil this objective: they are now cost-competitive and investments therein are both labour-rich and shovel-ready.

The organisations called on the European Institutions to:

Integrate any national and European economic packages with the European Green Deal and help accelerate the necessary investments in zero-carbon infrastructure, energy efficiency, renewable energy and innovative solutions; Foster investments in renewable-based electrification across all sectors such as district heating, industrial processes and EV charging infrastructure, in line with the EU’s 2050 decarbonisation goals; and Maintain ongoing supply of clean energy and investments in energy transition that are essential services for the functioning of the European economy in these challenging times.

Read the full statement « Production of critical wind tur