Wind energy in Norway, Nordex wind turbines for 400 MW wind farm

Nordex has received a large order for 400 MW from Norway using wind turbines in the 5 MW+ class. The Nordex Group will supply and install 72 N149/5.X wind turbines, with 105 meter steel towers, at the “Øyfjellet” wind farm for a German investor. Following completion of the wind power project in autumn 2021, the Nordex Group will be responsible for full maintenance of the wind turbines on the basis of a Premium Service contract for a minimum period of 20 years, with options to extend this contract up to a total of 30 years.

The “Øyfjellet” project was developed by Eolus Vind, one of the largest developers of wind power in the Nordics. The project is located near the town of Mosjøen in the municipality of Vefsn. This location is characterised by strong wind conditions and cold climate, which provides an excellent fit for the latest 5.X configuration of the Delta4000 technology platform, together with Nordex’ anti-icing system. The area with its sparse vegetation lies at mountainous altitudes between 600 – 800 metres above sea level.

Eolus Vind signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Alcoa Norway in 2018. Alcoa will purchase the clean electricity generated in the “Oyfjellet” wind farm for 15 years in order to supply power to its aluminium production plant in nearby Mosjøen as well as the electricity needs of the local community.

“We are looking forward to cooperating with Nordex for the construction and operation of one of the most interesting wind power projects in Europe. Nordex flexible technology and experience from challenging Nordic conditions have been key success factors in our evaluation to find the best match for our 400 MW project. Together with Nordex and the investor we will supply the local industry and community with renewable electricity for decades” says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

“With Øyfjellet being such a large and prestigious project, we are delighted that our new customer, Eolus Vind, and the project owner, have decided to select the Nordex Group and, in particular the N149/5.X turbines” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “Øyfjellet will be another major project for the European energy transition, employing our Delta4000 technology and will once again demonstrate how economically onshore wind energy can deliver clean electricity close to consumers’ needs”.

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 615 wind turbines with a capacity over 1 200 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 250 MW of asset management services of which some 690 MW is in operation. Eolus Vind AB has about 21 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 6,800 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.