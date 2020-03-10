We need a more strategic approach to wind energy

Today the European Commission presented its European Industrial Strategy which aims to boost the competitiveness of European industry as it embarks on the twin green and digital transitions.

The document is clear on the need for the EU to adopt a more strategic approach to the renewable energy industries in the context of “a substantial increase in the amount of electricity required by the twin transitions.” It emphasises the crucial importance of clean and affordable energy and it recognises that the deployment of renewable energy capacity and the update of infrastructure will drive job creation.

“It is good the Commission has acknowledged the strategic role of renewables for the EU economy. Now is the time to take concrete measures. If the European Green Deal is to deliver climate neutrality by 2050, the EU needs to accelerate the deployment of wind energy. The Commission see wind being half of Europe’s electricity by 2050. And it’ll be big part of the renewable hydrogen the EU wants more of”, says WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson.

The document announced the establishment of a new Industrial Forum bringing together stakeholders, Member States and EU institutions to consider industrial eco-systems in need of bespoke policy support.

“As a strategic sector the European wind industry, both onshore and offshore, needs to be represented in the Industrial Forum. The forum should draft the policies the European wind industry needs to thrive. This includes developing a European export strategy for renewables that looks not only at third country market access but also at how national export credit agencies can support the European industry in the face of State-financed Chinese competition”, continues Dickson. He adds: “The forum should also consider how the concept of alliances can be leveraged to develop innovative renewable energy technologies.”