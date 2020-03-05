Juver chooses Iberdrola to manufacture all its juices with solar and wind energy energy

Iberdrola will supply 22 GWh of electricity from solar and wind power, free of CO2 emissions.



Iberdrola and Juver Food add in their decarbonization strategies, upon reaching an energy purchase and sale agreement, which will allow the manufacturing company to prepare all its juices with energy from 100% renewable generation sources and, therefore, free of emissions from CO2



The collaboration framework, pioneer in the Region of Murcia for the volume of energy contracted, states that Iberdrola will provide green energy to Murcia’s facilities in the town of Churra, where the company produces all its juices. The agreement, with a duration of 18 months, represents a volume of 100% renewable electricity exceeding 22 GWh. With this measure, Juver will stop emitting about 5,400 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, which means a reduction of more than 50%.





Electrification and competitiveness



The commitment of companies like Juver with 100% emission-free energy consumption shows the opportunities of electrification in industrial sectors, based on the development of renewable projects, which are transforming the present and future energy in our country. They also demonstrate the competitiveness of renewables and their ability to supply energy at competitive and stable prices.



Consolidate as an ENVIRONMENTALLY RESPONSIBLE company, has always been one of Juver’s strategic objectives. To meet this objective we have designed, developed, implemented and certified an Environmental Management System based on the requirements of ISO 14001, as well as Regulation 1221/2009, concerning the voluntary participation of organizations in a community management system and environmental audits (EMAS) In fact, Juver is one of the few companies in the agri-food sector that has the EMAS registration granted by the administration. In addition, it has the Carbon Footprint certification (ISO 14,064) and the Organic Farming Certificate.





Renewable investment plan in Spain



Iberdrola develops the most ambitious renewable investment plan in Spain, which provides for the installation of 3,000 MW of wind and photovoltaic by 2022 and up to 10,000 MW by 2030. The plan will allow the creation of employment for 20,000 people in Spain.



The company is the first producer of wind energy in Spain, with an installed capacity of more than 6,000 megawatts (MW), while its total installed renewable capacity exceeds 16,500 MW; a volume that in the world rises to about 32,000 MW and makes its generation park one of the cleanest in the energy sector.



Iberdrola’s commitment to a decarbonised economic model has led it to commit investments of 10,000 million euros a year in the world, after having allocated 100,000 million to these areas since 2001. Of these, 25,000 have been invested in Spain.