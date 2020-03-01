Aragon leads the development of wind energy in Spain



“It is an important day for several municipalities and also for the process of decarbonization of the economy, which Aragón aspires to lead.” With these words, the Vice President and Minister of Industry, Competitiveness and Business Development of the Government of Aragon, Arturo Aliaga, presented the Fréscano de Naturgy wind farm, which is located in the towns of Agón, Fréscano, Borja and Magallón and has a 24 megawatts power.



Aliaga recalled that the Ebro Valley is one of the most important wind farms nationwide and wanted to welcome Naturgy with its first wind farm in the Community. “Aragón has led the implementation of wind power in Spain, with more than 1,000 MW,” said the vice president, who highlighted the economic impact of these parks in the territory.



According to Aliaga: “50% of all wind power installed in Spain is in Aragon.” Therefore, “you have to do things right, the processes are complex and you have to be scrupulous with the environmental measures, with the effects on agricultural areas and roads and the processing of the lines that transport energy.”



The presentation ceremony took place last Wednesday at the Fréscano wind farm, located in the city of Zaragoza of the same name and in the municipal terms of Borja, Magallón and Agón. These facilities have a capacity of 24 MW and will produce around 80 GWh per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 30,000 homes, that is, more than 10 times the annual electricity consumption of the inhabitants of the four municipalities where the wind farm. In addition, they have a total of seven latest generation and high efficiency wind turbines, with a unit capacity of 3.4 MW each.



This wind energy infrastructure will reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 63,157 tons per year, and the emissions of these gases by 1.4 million tons throughout their useful life. The works have involved an investment of about 25 million euros and during its construction about 160 jobs have been created.

Autonomic Interest



The project has been declared of Autonomous Interest. The parks will contribute to reducing thousands of tons per year of pollutant and greenhouse emissions. The Government of Aragon, through the Department of Industry, Competitiveness and Business Development, continues to focus on renewable energy. Currently, the Community has 3,033 MW of wind power connected and 980 MW of photovoltaic solar. From the Department, a total of 5,400 MW of renewable energies are being processed in Aragon, of which 3,400 MW belong to wind energy and 2,014 MW to photovoltaics.