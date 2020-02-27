Wind energy in Aragon, Naturgy inaugurates the Fréscano wind farm

The wind power installation has created 160 jobs and will be able to produce 80 GWh of energy per year, the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of more than 30,000 homes.

The wind farm is made up of 7 state-of-the-art wind turbines and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 63,000 tons per year, and 1.4 million tons of emissions of these gases throughout their useful life.



The vice president of the Aragonese government and adviser of industry, competitiveness and business development, Arturo Aliaga, the mayor of Fréscano, Jorge Cuartero and the mayor of Agón, Juan Carlos Yoldi, accompanied by the director of Naturgy’s Generation, Ana Peris, and the Responsible for the development of renewable projects of the company in Aragon, Jesús Manuel Calvo Arroyo, today inaugurated the Fréscano wind farm that the company has built in the province of Zaragoza.



“This wind energy project represents a milestone of special relevance for Naturgy as they reinforce our renewable generation activity in Aragon, increasing by 50% the installed power of the wind farms in which Naturgy participates in the region. Likewise, it boosts our commitment to the territories, and they demonstrate the company’s strong commitment to the increase in renewable generation, contemplated in our 2018-2022 Strategic Plan, ”said Ana Peris, director of Naturgy’s Generation.



Fréscano Wind Farm



The Fréscano Wind Farm, located in the municipalities of Zaragoza, Agón, Fréscano, Borja and Magallón, has a capacity of 24 megawatts (MW) and will produce around 80 GWh per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 30,000 homes, it is that is, more than 10 times the annual electricity consumption of the inhabitants of the 4 municipalities where the wind farm is located.



It has a total of 7 latest generation and high efficiency wind turbines, with a unit capacity of 3.4 MW each. This infrastructure will reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 63,157 tons per year, and 1.4 million tons of emissions of these gases throughout their useful life.



This project involves an investment of about 25 million euros and during its construction has created about 160 jobs.



During 2019, the energy multinational has launched nearly 800 MW of renewables in Spain thanks to an investment of 600 million euros.



In line with its commitment to the energy transition, the company has increased its renewable capacity, reaching almost 5 GW.