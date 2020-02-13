Saceem and Ventus develop wind energy in Colombia

Both companies played an important role in the growth of wind energy in Uruguay. The alliance could also bet on the construction of solar power plants in the country.



Uruguayan construction company Saceem is partnering with renewable energy developer Ventus to bid for contracts to build wind farms in Colombia.

The strategic association, Consortium Saceem Ventus, will eventually also be able to bet on the construction of solar farms, Saceem commercial director Adrian Donnangelo said in an interview.



The Government of Colombia awarded contracts for 1.3 gigawatts of wind and solar energy to investors in October, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on hydroelectric power. The winners of the auctions have until January 2022 to put these projects into service.



Saceem brings scale and financial muscle to the alliance, while Ventus has been operating in Colombia since 2017, said Ventus business development director Francis Raquet.



Both companies played an important role in the growth of wind energy in Uruguay. Ventus is building five solar farms in Colombia, with a total of more than 60 megawatts of capacity.

