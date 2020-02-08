Formosa I Offshore deploys Renewable Strategy software for its wind farm

Formosa 1 offshore (FOWI) wind farm is the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Taiwan. The total power generation capacity for Formosa 1 is 128MW, which can supply 128,000 households in Taiwan.



Renewable Strategy has deployed a computerised maintenance management software (CMMS) system that is being used on FOWI. The RSL Manager will monitor, analyse and manage FOWI spare part assets.



“We are excited and humbled by the opportunity to support Formosa 1 on their journey of establishing the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Taiwan,” says Natalie Dencker, Co-Founder at Renewable Strategy. “Our system will support the crucial work of getting renewable energy assets to reach their full potential.”

The Formosa 1 wind energy project, Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, is located approximately 2-6 km from shore of Miaoli in the Taiwan Strait. Phase 1 has operated commercially since 2017, with a capacity of 8 MW. The phase 2 has been completed with an additional capacity of 120 MW. The Formosa 1 project is currently a joint venture project of Ørsted (35%), JERA (32.5%), Macquarie’s Green Investment Group(25 %) and Swancor Holding. (7.5%).

Renewable Strategy Limited (RSL) is an offshore wind and wind software solutions, training and advisory firm, with emphasis on systematic solutions, data integrity, asset integrity management and operations and maintenance insights. Our wind farm management software – used by wind farm owners, operators and asset managers harnesses wind farm data turning it into a strategic asset. The RSL Manager system digital plan of the day enables users to monitor and supervise offshore activities across multiple wind farms whilst gathering inventory information and performance statistics.