Wind power project in Rio Grande do Norte (Brazil) backed by the BNDES will supply wind energy to 800 thousand homes

The complex comprises six wind farms with 76 wind turbines and a total installed capacity of 319.2 MW. It is estimated that 700 direct and indirect jobs will be created in the construction phase.

The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) has approved funding for the construction of six wind farms and an associated substation by EDP Renewables, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, with an installed capacity of 319.2 MW – enough to supply around 800 thousand homes.

The wind farms will be located in the municipalities of Jandaíra, Lajes and Pedro Avelino, and construction is set to get underway in January 2021. The wind farms are expected to start commercial operations over the course of 2022, with approximately 500 direct jobs and 200 indirect jobs expected to be created in the construction phase. Part of this labour force will be recruited from the surrounding area, within the state.

The project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Brazil’s electricity network by adding generating capacity using clean and renewable resources; it will also help strengthen the supplier chain in the wind turbine sector in the country.

The funding, valued at R$ 1 billion, was awarded to the project by the BNDES and accounts for approximately 70% of the total investment. Once commissioned, each wind farm will operate as a special purpose company (“SPE”). These will be controlled by MV Holdings S.A., which in turn is controlled by EDP Renováveis Brasil S.A. (“EDPR BR”), a company belonging to the EDP Renewables group.

