Indian Railways to source 1,000 MW solar, 200 MW wind power by 2021-22

The Indian Railways has planned to procure around 1,000 MW solar power and 200 MW wind power by 2021-22 across zonal railways and production units.

Of the total, 500 MW solar plants are to be installed on the rooftop of railway buildings which will be used to meet non-traction loads at railway stations. Another, 500 MW ground mounted solar plants will be used to meet both traction and non-traction requirements.

For the first time all stations in a particular region of the South Central Railway have been provided with solar panels at one stretch. The Nandyal-Yerraguntla section in Guntakal Division has been declared as the first solar section in the South Central Railway.