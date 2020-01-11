Hayward Tyler Awarded Concentrated Solar Power Contract in Dubai

Hayward Tyler, a manufacturer of performance-critical pumps and motors for the energy sector, has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to supply a glandless pump package to major Chinese EPC, Shanghai Electric, for installation at Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park Phase IV, a 950 MW hybrid concentrating solar power (CSP) and photovoltaic (PV) project.

The project will make use of three different technologies to generate clean energy, consisting of 600 MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100 MW from a solar thermal tower, and 250 MW from PV panels.

The Dubai solar park is an important project supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase Dubai’s use of clean energy to 75% of its total energy mix by 2050, notes the company.

“This contract represents a major opportunity for Hayward Tyler and the largest ever for our China facility. We are pleased that Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation has recognized that Hayward Tyler Glandless Pumps will provide the best solutions for these critical services when safety and reliability are of utmost importance,” says Alvin Sim, managing director for Hayward Tyler Asia Pacific.

Hayward Tyler’s glandless pump packages will be a critical part of the solar tower steam generator system and consist of six forced-circulating pumps and four start-circulating pumps. The pumps will serve the 100 MW CSP Tower.

Hayward Tyler has successfully supplied more than 300 units of glandless pumps to Shanghai Electrical Group over the past three decades for its portfolio of power stations.