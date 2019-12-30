Vestas secures 252 MW for three wind energy projects in Russia

Vestas has been awarded an order for 252 MW for three wind energy projects in Russia from WEDF (Wind Energy Development Fund), a joint investment fund created on a parity basis by PJSC Fortum and JSC RUSNANO. Located in the Kalmykiya and the Rostov region, the projects will comprise 60 V126-4.2 MW wind turbines.

With this fourth order from its framework agreement with RUSNANO and Fortum to supply wind energy solutions in Russia, Vestas marks another key milestone in further strengthening the country’s renewable energy sector. The projects will increase Vestas’ footprint in the country to a total capacity of almost 600 MW, underlining the company’s leading position in the market.

“By delivering efficient wind energy solutions and leveraging our local manufacturing and supply-chain expertise as well as our market-leading cost of energy, we are able to create maximum value for our customer’s business case in Russia”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. ”We are proud of the trust that our partners RUSNANO and Fortum have placed in us, as the 15-year service agreement underlines, and we look forward to taking the next steps together with them”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. The projects will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, while energy production is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2020.