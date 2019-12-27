Wind energy in Malaga, new Enel wind farm

The new wind power plant of the Endesa renewable energy subsidiary has a capacity of almost 35 MW and can generate 100 GWh / year.



The development of this wind power responds to Endesa’s strategy to decarbonize its generation mix in 2050, with a progressive reduction in emitting technologies and a commitment to renewable growth to reach 10.2 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2022, with an investment of 3.8 billion euros.



Enel Green Power España (EGPE), Endesa’s renewable energy subsidiary, has connected the 35-megawatt (MW) Los Arcos (Málaga) wind farm to the network, which has meant an investment of 35.5 million euros .



EGPE was awarded 540 MW of wind energy and 339 MW of solar energy at government auctions held in May 2017, with a total investment of more than 800 million euros. With the connection of this wind turbines park, Endesa completes all the power allocated to the company in the 2017 Government auctions.



The Los Arcos wind farm, which has 10 wind turbines of 3.5 MW of unit power, will have the capacity to generate more than 100 GWh per year, which will prevent the annual emission into the atmosphere of approximately 66,500 tons of CO2.

Enel Green Power Spain has 12 wind farms in Andalusia: 5 in the province of Cádiz (four in Tarifa and one in Vejer), another 5 in Malaga (two in Campillos, one between Campillos and Teba, one in Almargen and one in Sierra de Yeguas), one in Almería (Enix) and one in Granada (Padul).

The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy of decarbonising its generation mix in 2050, a process for which, according to the latest Strategic Plan (2020-2022), the milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of capacity has been marked Renewable installed in 2022, compared to the estimated 7.4 GW by the end of 2019, with a total investment of about 3.8 billion euros.







Endesa follows a facility development model that incorporates actions to create social value for the environments in which it is built, the so-called CSV (Creating Shared Value) model. Specifically, the CSV actions of the project have prioritized the incorporation of local labor, as well as hiring in the area of ??catering services and accommodation for workers.







Specifically, in this plant, in which 125 people have worked, the solar panels of the work have been donated to the community for community use, and a painting contest has been organized, among other things. The total investment destined to these shared value creation plans for the local communities located around this park amounts to more than 112,000 euros.







Endesa currently manages more than 7,431 MW of renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,701 MW are of conventional hydraulic generation. The rest, more than 2,723 MW, are managed through EGPE and come from wind (2,291 MW), solar (339 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable energy sources (14 MW).







Enel Green Power, the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group, to which Endesa belongs, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables worldwide, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of about 46 GW in a generation combination that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in power plants renewable energy.