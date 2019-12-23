Wind power in Teruel: 5 other wind farms of Enel

The wind energy plants of Allueva, Sierra Pelarda, Muniesa, Farlán and San Pedro de Alacón have a total capacity of 167 MW and can generate 557 GWh per year.

The development of wind turbines farms responds to Endesa’s strategy of reaching 10.2 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2022 thanks to an investment of 3.8 billion euros, to achieve, in 2050, a generation mix without emissions.

Enel Green Power España (EGPE), Endesa’s renewable energy subsidiary, has connected the Allueva, Sierra Pelarda, Muniesa, Farlán and San Pedro de Alacón wind farms to the network, with a total capacity of 167 MW and an investment of 165 million euros. Located in the province of Teruel, with them the number of parks of the company that have gone into production in Aragon in recent weeks has risen to thirteen, the total amount of power allocated to this community in government auctions.



José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, said that “Endesa is already finalizing the connection to the network of the 879 renewable MW awarded in the 2017 auction, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to fulfill the commitments acquired in the Tenders This is another step in Endesa’s commitment to the production of clean energy, one of the pillars of the national energy transition policy ”.





EGPE was awarded 540 MW of wind power and 339 MW of solar energy at government auctions held in May 2017, with a total investment of more than 800 million euros. At this time, the company has already connected to the network the 339 MW of solar and some 452 MW of wind, and the construction and connection of the remaining wind projects, which will be ready by the end of the year, is finalized.







The Allueva wind farm, consisting of 7 wind turbines, can generate more than 90 GWh / year, enough energy to supply almost 23,000 families. It has a power of 25 MW and its entry into operation will prevent the emission of about 59,500 tons of CO2 annually into the atmosphere. It is located in the municipal terms of Allueva, Anadón and Fonfría. The works for its construction began on September 20, 2018 and ended on November 11, 2019. Its connection to the network occurred on December 5. The investment made was 28.23 million euros.





The Sierra Pelarda wind plant consists of 4 wind turbines that provide a total power of 14.5 MW. It will produce about 54 GWh per year, enough to supply energy to some 13,700 families, and avoid the annual emission of 35,600 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. It has had an investment of 13.6 million euros. Its construction began on November 14, 2018 and ended on November 4, 2019. It was connected to the network on December 5. It is located in the towns of Torrecilla del Rebollar, Calamocha, Fonfría, Allueva and Anadón.





The Muniesa wind farm, consisting of 14 turbines, can generate 152 GWh / year, enough energy to supply 38,500 families. Its entry into operation will prevent the emission of approximately 99,500 tons of CO2 annually into the atmosphere. It is located in Muniesa (Teruel). Work for its construction began on September 18, 2018 and ended on July 8, 2019. Its connection to the network took place on November 6. The investment executed has amounted to about 48 million euros.





The Farlán wind plant has a capacity of more than 41 MW and 12 wind turbines. It will produce 130 GWh per year, enough to supply energy to some 33,000 families, and avoid the annual emission of about 85,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. The investment made has stood at more than 37 million euros. Its construction began on September 18, 2018 and ended on July 8, 2019. It was connected to the network on November 12. It is located in Muniesa.





The San Pedro de Alacón wind farm, consisting of 12 turbines, can generate 131 GWh / year, enough energy to supply more than 33,200 families. It has a power of 40 MW and its entry into operation will prevent the emission of about 86,000 tons of CO2 annually into the atmosphere. It is located in the municipality of Muniesa. The works for its construction began on September 18, 2018 and ended on July 8, 2019. Its connection to the network took place on November 13. The investment made has been 38.5 million euros.





In the construction of these parks, the “Sustainable Construction Site” model of Enel Green Power has been applied, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels to cover part of the energy needs during the work. In addition, water saving measures have been adopted through the installation of deposits and rain collection systems; Once the work is finished, both photovoltaic panels and water saving equipment are donated for public use. The construction of these parks has contributed to partially finance an Industrial Development Plan in the area.





The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy of decarbonising its generation mix in 2050, a process for which, according to the latest Strategic Plan, the milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2022 has been marked, compared to the estimated 7.4 GW by the end of 2019