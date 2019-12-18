Wind energy in Switzerland, Enercon’s E-92 wind turbines for a wind farm

Enercon has started construction of five E-92 turbines for a wind farm in Switzerland owned by Azienda Elettrica Ticinese.

The project is located in the Gotthard Pass and is the first MW class wind farm to be realised in the country since 2016, Enercon said.

The German manufacturer said it is installing the turbines on hybrid towers at hub heights of 98 metres.

Enercon said it only has a short window for construction as the Gotthard Pass is closed during the winter months.

The next step will be the delivery of the tower segments and the tower construction in June when the winter break is over.

Turbine installation and completion of the wind farm are scheduled to take place before the end of October next year.

Enercon country sales manager for Switzerland Tanja Pintschovius said: “The wind farm is being built at an altitude of 2100 metres on the Gotthard Pass.

“This is an extreme location in the Alps with very complex conditions which we had to consider when planning the construction measures.”