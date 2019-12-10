Wind energy in Chile, Vestas supplies wind turbines to Mainstream’s wind farm

The global wind power and solar development company, Mainstream Renewable Power has placed a 185 MW order for the Cerro Tigre wind farm, to be located in the Antofagasta region, in Chile.

The contract includes the supply and installation of 44 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 20 years.

Manuel Tagle, Mainstream Renewable Power’s General Manager for Latin America said: ”We are delighted to be partnering with Vestas at the Cerro Tigre wind farm, which is part of our wholly-owned and fully-contracted 1.3 GW Andes Renovables wind and solar generation platform in Chile. When fully operational, it will generate enough carbon-free electricity to supply more than one in every six Chilean homes and will play an important role in helping to reduce the cost of electricity generation in the country. ”

“We are very glad to have signed our first contract with Mainstream Renewable Power in Chile. We share a common set of values ??and a vision on the need to transition to renewable energies. Hopefully we will be able to benefit them greatly with the competitiveness of our 4 MW platform, ”says Sales Senior Director for Vestas LATAM South Cone, Andrés Gismondi.

The Cerro Tigre wind power project, awarded in the 2016 distribution companies tender, has already received the environmental and grid connection permits. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, while the wind farm is expected to reach commercial operation in 2021.

Vestas pioneered wind energy in Chile in 2001 with the 2 MW Alto Baguales wind park. With this new order, Vestas reaches a firm order intake of almost 500 MW in 2019 alone and surpasses a total of 1.4 GW of wind installed capacity or under construction, consolidating its 40 percent market share.

The Cerro Tigre project also reinforces Vestas ’leadership in the Southern Cone region, comprising Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, where the company holds a 50 percent market share.