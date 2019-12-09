Voltalia gets wind energy tax incentives in Rio Grande do Norte

EOL Vila Alagoas III (21 MW) was also included in the independent power generation mode, in a planned investment of R $ 78.1 million free of charge.

The wind farm for the construction of the Vila Alagoas III wind power plant, in the municipality of Serra do Mel, Rio Grande do Norte, was framed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy to the independent power generation mode and to the Special Regime for Infrastructure Development. (Reidi) The decision contemplates the implementation of five 4.2 MW wind turbines, totaling 21 MW of installed capacity for the venture, which is operated by SPE EOL Potiguar B61, a wholly owned subsidiary of the French multinational Voltalia.

Reidi provides for exemption from PIS / PASEP and Confins in the acquisition of goods and services for infrastructure projects. In the case of EOL, the release of charges will represent savings of approximately R $ 7.9 million to the company, leaving the total investment in approximately R $ 78.1 million. The period of execution of the works runs from January 2022 until December of the same year. The information was published last Friday, December 6, in the Official Gazette, through Ordinance No. 453.