Wind power in Turkey, Nordex’ wind turbines for 77 MW wind farm

The wind turbine manufacturer has received an order from its new customer Karayel Elektrik: the Nordex Group is to install 16 N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines for the 76.8 MW “Vize-2” wind farm. The wind turbines, from the Delta4000 series, will be supplied in the 4.8 MW operating mode and the order also includes a Premium Service contract covering ten years. Karayel Elektrik is a project company owned by Nokta Investment Holding and Yilsan Investment Holding in Istanbul.

The “Vize-2” wind farm will be built in the north of Turkey, near the city of Kirklareli, where average annual wind speeds are 7.8 metres per second. Following completion at the end of 2020, the wind farm with its wind turbines with hub heights of 125 metres, will supply more than 240 GWh of wind energy electricity per year.

For this wind power project, Karayel Elektrik – like all customers of the Nordex Group in Turkey – will also receive a higher feed-in remuneration: the Nordex Group will have the towers, rotor blades, generators and anchor cages manufactured within the country.

“With the N149/4.0-4.5 from the Delta4000 series, we are able to offer our customers a very powerful, as well as one of the most flexible, series wind turbines currently available on the market. Depending on their business model, customers have the possibility to opt for an operating mode between 4.0 and 4.5 MW or, like Karayel Elektrik, for 4.8 MW,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.