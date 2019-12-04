Vestas to deliver 101 MW of EnVentus V162-5.6 MW wind turbines for two projects in Finland

Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from Puhuri Oy, a developer and investor in wind energy for the Parhalahti and Hankila projects located in Northern Ostrobothnia in Finland. This takes Vestas’ order intake in Finland in 2019 above 800 MW with almost 600 MW of the volume contracted for the Enventus platform.

Both wind farm projects will comprise EnVentus V162-5.6 MW wind turbines with a 166m hub height and a 25-year full scope service agreement (AOM 5000). Leveraging the V162-5.6 MW turbine’s industry-leading energy production and capacity factor, the solution significantly boosts the projects’ annual energy production and lowers the cost of energy.

“Vestas has developed a competitive solution that optimally fits the market-based investment environment in Finland, providing a profitable business case for our Parhalahti and Hankila projects”, says Mr Antti Vilkuna, Managing Director of Puhuri Oy. “We trust in Vestas’ project experience and leading wind energy solutions and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with them.”

“This EnVentus order from our valued customer, Puhuri Oy, further strengthens our market-leading position in the Nordics. It also emphasises our determination and ability to innovate industry-leading technology that offers the lowest cost of energy to the Finnish energy consumers and underlines wind energy’s competitiveness”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the 18 wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will also feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2021 while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.