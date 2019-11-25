Wind energy in Chile, Sacyr develops its first wind farms

Sacyr participates in the construction of two wind farms in Chile, totaling 241 MW. The wind energy project executed by Sacyr Industrial covers the civil and electrical BOP of the parks and all the necessary support infrastructure for the evacuation of energy.

This contract consolidates Sacyr’s industrial activity in the South American country. With the entry into the electricity generation market through renewable energies, the multinational contributes to the country’s objective of increasing its green generation capacity and moving towards decarbonization.

Sacyr will carry out the engineering, supply and construction of the complete BOP (Balance of Plant) of the Alena and Tchamma wind projects, located in the Chilean regions of Biobío and Antofagasta, for the global wind and solar development company, Mainstream Renewable Power.

The Tchamma wind project will have 35 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 157 megawatts (MW), while Alena will have 18 wind turbines and 84 MW.

Alena and Tchamma are part of the first group of investments that Mainstream makes under its PPAs (Power Purchase Agreement) to generate renewable energy from the year 2021.

Sacyr Industrial will carry out the foundations and support infrastructures of the parks, as well as the energy evacuation lines.

It will design and carry out all the electrical and civil works necessary for the installation of wind turbines, the medium voltage network, the lift substation, the high voltage evacuation line, construction of road platforms, wind turbine foundations and the improvement of accesses to the wind farms.