ECCT and GWEC to hold second annual Global Offshore Wind power Summit – Taiwan in April 2020

GWEC Market Intelligence forecasts that Taiwan is set to become the second largest offshore wind energy market in Asia, with over 15GW of offshore wind power capacity expected to be added over the next ten years.

With a current target in place for 5.7GW of offshore wind farm capacity by 2025, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen announced last week that Taiwan plans to add an additional 10GW of capacity between 2026 and 2035, thereby doubling their current target.

Following the success of last year’s event, the second annual Global Offshore Wind Summit – Taiwan will take place on 21-23 April 2020 in Taipei. Organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan – Low Carbon Initiative (ECCT-LCI), this official industry event will be co-organised by the Taiwan International Ports Corporation and endorsed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

“Despite concerns earlier this year regarding proposed changes to the Feed in Tariff (FiT) for offshore wind, government support for this burgeoning industry is stronger than ever following last week’s announcement by President Tsai Ing-wen to add an additional 10GW of capacity between 2026 and 2035. The global wind industry has its sights set on Taiwan to be the next big offshore wind market, and this event is the ideal platform to bring developers, OEMs, investors, port authorities, supply chain stakeholders and policymakers together to discuss how we can achieve this 10GW goal while creating local economic opportunities”, says Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC.

“As Taiwan’s first large-scale offshore wind farm starts operations in 2019, we are about to see the real benefits of offshore wind energy in terms of renewable energy generation and the resulting reduction in carbon emissions and pollution. It marks a significant step in Taiwan’s energy transition away from fossil fuels towards clean energy and proof of concept of Taiwan’s great potential to develop into one of the world’s largest offshore wind markets. Following the outstanding success of the 2019 summit, the 2020 summit will serve to highlight the remaining regulatory, financial and logistical hurdles that need to be overcome to speed up the roll-out of wind energy infrastructure and secure Taiwan’s reputation as a global renewable energy leader,” says Freddie Höglund, CEO of the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan.

This three-day event will address the current challenges and opportunities for Taiwan’s offshore wind market while exploring how Taiwan’s experience of building an offshore wind market can be used in the global context. The programme includes a visit to the Formosa Offshore Wind Farm and TIPC Ports Facilities, a first-class conference programme featuring a CEO Forum, Mayor’s Session and High-Level Finance Forum as well as technical sessions to highlight the latest technology development in the industry.

More information on the programme and registrations will be announced early in the New Year.