Wind energy Vestas opens factory with 624 wind turbines already ordered in Ceará

With an investment of R $ 100 million, Vestas inaugurated new unit in Aquiraz to produce the largest wind turbines of the wind power company, the V150-4.2MW. Sales volume is already the largest in the history of the segment in the country

Danish Vestas, the world’s largest wind energy manufacturer, delivered yesterday its new plant in Ceará, representing the company’s largest global investment in 2019. In all, more than $ 100 million were invested in the factory, located in Ceará. in Aquiraz, where will be produced the largest wind turbines of the company, the V150-4.2 MW. According to Vestas, 624 wind turbines of the new model have already been ordered. Of these, the first copy was delivered yesterday to the company Echoenergia, during the inauguration ceremony.

Orders for the “V150” alone already amount to 2.6 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to 15% of all wind power installed today in Brazil. “This is the largest sales volume of a turbine in the short history of the Brazilian industry. It is the most successful turbine in Brazil,” said Rogério Zampronha, president of Vestas for South America. Equipment produced in Aquiraz will be shipped to projects in Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Bahia, Piauí, Maranhão and Paraíba.

With the new venture, Vestas estimates to generate more than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs in Ceará. “There are 200 direct jobs here (Aquiraz) and more than a thousand in Pecém, in the manufacture of shovels. It is the second major investment we make in the state of Ceará, which has been, for us, a second home. It is an important investment for Vestas around the world. “

According to Zampronha, the main factors that led the company to invest in Ceará were the workforce, the logistics conditions, especially the ease of production flow through the Port of Pecém, and the business environment provided by local authorities. “Vestas is the largest company in the world in the sector, and Ceará has some important elements, such as the quality of the workforce, the high efficiency of the port operations and the business friendly government. These are the pillars,” said the president. of the company.

Plant in Ceará

In addition to the production of blades and generators in Ceará, Vestas will have, with the new turbine, its first project in Ceará, which will be built by the French multinational Quadran International, through its subsidiary Quadran Brazil. The Serrote wind farm in the municipality of Trairi will have 205.8 MW of installed capacity, equivalent to 10% of all wind capacity that the state has today (2,054.9 MW).

Currently, Vestas has 1.5 GW installed in Brazil, distributed in 750 turbines, of which more than 600 were produced in Ceará. Present at the inauguration ceremony, the ambassador of Denmark in Brazil, Nicolai Prytz, stressed that the venture strengthens the ties between the two countries. “The opening of this factory is remarkable in the relations Brazil / Denmark. Example of the Danish commitment of the Danish companies to the economic development of Brazil.”