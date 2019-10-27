Vattenfall and Honda to develop a climate smart and cost effective charging solution

Vattenfall and technology company Honda have today signed a Letter of Intent to introduce convenient home charging solutions and flexible energy contracts specifically tailored for electric vehicle (EV) owners in Europe. This service will initially be rolled out in the UK and Germany in 2020.

Vattenfall´s goal is to enable a fossil free life within one generation. Electrification of transport combined with a renewable energy contract will play an important part in this transformation and Vattenfall is aiming to become a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure operator in collaboration with partners.



“Honda clearly perceives that the future is electrified, just like we do. We want to make it easier for EV drivers across northwestern Europe. This important partnership shows that you can easily contribute to a fossil free world, powered by renewable electricity, and at the same time lower your charging costs,” says Tomas Björnsson, Head of Vattenfall E-mobility.

Vattenfall will also oversee the installation of the Honda Power Charger – a smart, domestic charge point – through preferred contractors in the UK and Germany. Customers will be offered a competitive renewable electricity contract with Vattenfall.



The partnership marks a key milestone for Honda in the development of its energy management business, representing an important pillar of its ‘Electric Vision’ strategy in Europe.



Jorgen Pluym, Energy Management Project Leader, Honda Motor Europe, commented, “This collaboration is a key pillar in the delivery of our energy management business for Europe. Partnering with Vattenfall will allow us to provide EV users with cost-effective charging for their vehicle while maximising the use of renewable energy. Honda is a true leader in this space and we are excited about the potential for this new business area.”



When the electric car owner doesn’t charge at home, it is possible to charge through Vattenfall’s public charging network InCharge, which connects the EV driver with a wide network of public charging points in Northwest Europe.