EDPR signs a 302MW Build&Transfer Agreement for a wind farm in Indiana, US

EDP Renewables (EDP Renewables, Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, through its fully-owned subsidiary, EDP Renewables North America LLC, has reached an agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), to build and transfer a 302 MW wind farm in the US state of Indiana. The wind farm is expected to be built and operational in 2021.

The Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm was selected through a Request for Proposal solicitation that NIPSCO ran as part of its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan, which found that wind and solar resources represented lower cost options for its clients in comparison to other energy resources. Indiana Crossroads will bring economic benefits to the state of Indiana and the local communities thanks to the creation of jobs during construction and operations, revenues for Government and landowners, as well as increased spending at various businesses near the project. The wind farm will also power more than 83,000 average Indiana homes with clean electricity.

In addition to Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm, EDPR and NIPSCO are also working to install the 102-MW Rosewater Wind Farm, also located in the State of Indiana. Rosewater recently received approval from the local and state authorities (Utility Regulatory Commission) to begin construction, which kicked off at the beginning of October. The Rosewater Wind Farm is expected to be commissioned in 2020.

Indiana has long been an important state for EDPR. Having been operating in the US for 12 years, the firm now has 47 wind farms across the following states: California, South Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Thanks to this new agreement, EDPR has now secured close to 1.4 GW in long-term energy supply contracts in the US in projects set to be installed between 2019 and 2020.